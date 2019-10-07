Camila Cabello 'Scared' By Shawn Mendes Relationship As There's 'More To Lose'

Camila Cabello admits relationship with Shawn Mendes scares her. Picture: PA

Camila Cabello's admitted her relationship with Shawn Mendes scares her because they've been good friends for so many years.

Camila Cabello has admitted her relationship with Shawn Mendes scares her as there's 'more to lose' now they've turned up the heat on their friendship, but says it has played out like a love story whilst chatting to Dan Wootton.

The 'Liar' singer told the journalist there was always attraction between them, but they were 'too young' to know what to do about it and were busy establishing their careers.

Now they're together, she admits it's scary territory, saying: "It’s almost more scary because you have more to lose. When you first start dating a person and you know nothing about them, there’s less at risk there. I think when you fall in love with somebody you’ve known for a long time, there’s more at stake."

The pair seem to be opening up about their relationship after having kept their lips sealed about it, despite the whole world seeing them on dates across the world together throughout the summer.

Shawn has also been talking about them- explaining at a fan Q&A what a typical date looks like between the pair:

"Camila and I will basically wake up and find the nearest coffee we can find. She’ll have, basically, half a coffee and I'll have, like, three. We're always in different countries and cities when we hang out with each other."

"Probably find some food, then an hour later we’d be like, ‘Are you hungry?’ and we'll eat again. Probably watch a movie, Tangled. She loves Tangled."

When the 'Cry For Me' singer chatted on Capital Breakfast, she told Roman, Vick & Sonny she's 'really happy' and 'loves him a lot', so, she may be scared by the whole situation, but she's also seriously happy which is all that matters!

