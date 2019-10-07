Camila Cabello 'Scared' By Shawn Mendes Relationship As There's 'More To Lose'

7 October 2019, 10:41

Camila Cabello admits relationship with Shawn Mendes scares her
Camila Cabello admits relationship with Shawn Mendes scares her. Picture: PA

Camila Cabello's admitted her relationship with Shawn Mendes scares her because they've been good friends for so many years.

Camila Cabello has admitted her relationship with Shawn Mendes scares her as there's 'more to lose' now they've turned up the heat on their friendship, but says it has played out like a love story whilst chatting to Dan Wootton.

WATCH: Camila Cabello Confesses Her Happiness And Love For Shawn Mendes

The 'Liar' singer told the journalist there was always attraction between them, but they were 'too young' to know what to do about it and were busy establishing their careers.

Now they're together, she admits it's scary territory, saying: "It’s almost more scary because you have more to lose. When you first start dating a person and you know nothing about them, there’s less at risk there. I think when you fall in love with somebody you’ve known for a long time, there’s more at stake."

The pair seem to be opening up about their relationship after having kept their lips sealed about it, despite the whole world seeing them on dates across the world together throughout the summer.

Shawn has also been talking about them- explaining at a fan Q&A what a typical date looks like between the pair:

"Camila and I will basically wake up and find the nearest coffee we can find. She’ll have, basically, half a coffee and I'll have, like, three. We're always in different countries and cities when we hang out with each other."

"Probably find some food, then an hour later we’d be like, ‘Are you hungry?’ and we'll eat again. Probably watch a movie, Tangled. She loves Tangled."

When the 'Cry For Me' singer chatted on Capital Breakfast, she told Roman, Vick & Sonny she's 'really happy' and 'loves him a lot', so, she may be scared by the whole situation, but she's also seriously happy which is all that matters!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News

Latest Camila Cabello News

See more Latest Camila Cabello News

Camila Cabello has confessed her love for Shawn Mendes

WATCH: Camila Cabello Confesses Her Happiness And Love For Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship timeline

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The Señorita Singers' Friendship Turned Romance

Shawn Mendes

Your chance to meet Camila Cabello and watch a super intimate gig

Win Tickets To A Top Secret Camila Cabello Fan Event & Meet The Star!
Camila Cabello breaks down on stage in Miami

Camila Cabello Breaks Down On Stage Whilst Addressing Mental Health
What is Ed Sheeran saying to Camila Cabello?

What Is Ed Sheeran Saying To Camila Cabello In This Clip?

Ed Sheeran

More News

See more More News

Beth was blocked just a few days after joining The Circle

Meet The Circle Star Beth Dunlavey As The Channel 4 Contestant Teams Up With Co-Star Jack Quirk To Play Joyce

TV & Film

Chris Hughes joins Little Mix rehearsals.

WATCH: Chris Hughes Joins Little Mix's Sound Check, Standing In For Unwell Jade Thirlwall

Little Mix

Billie Eilish announces extra dates to her UK tour

Billie Eilish 'Where Do We Go' Tour: UK Venues, Tickets & Extra London O2 Dates Announced
Shawn Mendes talks date nights with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes Reveals Details About Date Nights With Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes

All the Glastonbury 2020 line-up rumours

Glastonbury Festival 2020: Rumoured Line-Up From Taylor Swift To The 1975