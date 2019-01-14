Camila Cabello Celebrates Her One-Year Debut Album Anniversary By Spilling “Some Tea” To Fans

14 January 2019, 13:08

It’s been a year since the release of Camila Cabello’s self-titled debut album.

Camila Cabello emotionally thanked fans whilst marking the one-year anniversary of her solo debut album, 'Camila'.

Camila has had a hell of a year after touring both with Taylor Swift and on her own, as well as countless award show appearances and wins.

“To my army, my friends, my fans... I love you so so so much. This year has been all about you and the new memories we’ve made with these songs.”

Camila Cabello Is Taking Her First Break In Six Years Before She Begins Her 'Next Era'

“At first they were my little secrets, and now they’re bonds that bind us together in the moments we’ve made with them.” she wrote alongside a video compilation of album wins.

Celebrating the new hashtag #1YearOfCamila, she wrote to fans "Hmmmmm #1YearOfCamila - ask me some questions about each song and I’ll spill some tea."

Revealing the song she was most proud of she quote tweets saying: “Never be the same. I just feel like that song sounds like what my soul sounds like. When I left the studio and played it in my car I felt like it was my favorite song I’ve made #1YeafOfCAMILA”

Camila who previously revealed the original name of the album was 'The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving' before opting for a self-titled record confessed:

She even joked she’s keeping 'CC2' under wraps until it’s something she’s comfortable with fans tattooing.

The former Fifth Harmony member spills some regrets like ‘Scar Tissue’ not making the album. However, she's totally over it as ‘Camila’ is now the end of a chapter in her life.

The singer even spills the tea on 'Real Friends', a track that fans called a dig to former Fifth Harmony bandmates. Although, Camila summed it perfectly in one sentence.

Happy one-year Camila!

See the rest of her tweets here.

