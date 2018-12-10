Camila Cabello Is Taking Her First Break In Six Years Before She Begins Her 'Next Era'

Camila Cabello is taking her first break in 6 years. Picture: Getty

Camila Cabello has announced she is taking her first break in six years.

2018 has been a big year for Camila Cabello after releasing her debut solo album, 'Camila', touring, and some major performances.

Camila has now declared a season of rest, and she clearly deserves it.

She wrote on Twitter: ''taking my first real break in 6 years - gonna get some rest and inspiration for the next era, I CAN'T WAIT (sic)''

The ex-Fifth Harmony bandmate previously revealed she doesn't have social media apps in order to "protect" herself from trolls and negativity.

In an interview she revealed: "I try to protect myself as much as I can. I don't have any social media on my phone.

“I have it on my mom's phone, so if there's anything I want to say or if I want to read through what my fans are sending me, I can.”

Ending the year on a high, the singer received two Grammy nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Havana' (Live) and Best Pop Vocal Album which will take place next year.

There’s no word on how long this break will be. However, we’re hoping this next era involves a second album!

