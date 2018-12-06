Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Tease Musical Sequel & Fans Are Losing It

After sharing a snap of them together, fans are hopeful Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have more joint music on the way to add to their

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have teased new music together after sharing an Instagram snap of them sat on the floor and writing music together and fans are getting all kinds of excited the BFF's could be working on more music.

Shawn Mendes Fans Think He 'Outshined' Victoria's Secret Angels During Flirty Performance

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes tease new music together. Picture: Instagram

Camila captioned the black and white photo that's already amassed over a million likes 'Canadian Fury + Latin Sass' to honour the pair's respective Cuban and Canadian roots.

The pop star duo previously teamed up for 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', a video that's now amassed nearly 300 million YouTube views and both commented below the picture 'IKWYDLS 2', indicating there's a musical sequel on it's way!

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes tease 'I Know What You Did Last Summer 2'. Picture: Instagram

Fans couldn't contain their excitement at the prospect of getting a sequel to the only collaborative song between the pair three years later.

Fans can't contain their excitement for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's musical sequel. Picture: Twitter

We wonder how long we're going to have to wait until we get what is guaranteed to become an iconic pop duet, we're hoping some time in 2019 at least!

