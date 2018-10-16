Camila Cabello Reveals A Creepy Secret About The 'Beautiful' Music Video

Camila Cabello and Bazzi's 'Beautiful' music video has a spooky hidden secret and we're now 99% sure Cam is cursed.

Bazzi and Camila Cabello's collaboration 'Beautiful' finally has a music video and the story behind how they shot it is creepy af.

Fresh off the back of Camila's 'Consequences' music video featuring Dylan Sprouse, the Cuban star has given us another incredible vid!

However, she revealed something a little sinister on her Instagram:

She wrote in the caption, "FUN FACT: we shot this vid in New Orleans and took a ghost tour of the city the day before, the tour guide showed us this restaurant where there was a supposed ghost (forgot his name, sorry ma dude) and you pay 50 bucks to eat dinner with the ghost at a special table- and that restaurant ended up being where we shot the video".

No thanks, okay, byyyeeee.