Camila Cabello Opens Up About Her Battle With Anxiety In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Camila Cabello posts emotional message about struggling with anxiety and shyness. Picture: Getty Images/ @CamilaCabello

Camila Cabello has spoken about battling anxiety and excruciating shyness when she was younger and reflected on the star she's become today.

Camila Cabello has opened up about her struggles with anxiety and fighting against her 'shy' inner self to come out of her shell in a heartfelt series of Instagram posts which have been liked over two million times and been praised for their candidness.

QUIZ: Can You Stop Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello From Being Papped Kissing?

The 22-year-old explained to her 36 million followers that she fights a constant battle between her introverted and shy self, and the superstar performer within her.

She wrote: "I feel like my whole life there’s been two Camila’s in me. There’s little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong...then there’s the other Camila."

"She knows what she wants out of life, is aware of how little time I have to let little Camila run the show while time passes by, and grabs young me by the hand and forces her out the door."

The 'Havana' singer continued: "I went from never wanting to sing in front of my family to being addicted to performing, from being too anxious to hang out with new people to... still being a little anxious but having THE BEST time and making irreplaceable memories."

It seems the Cuban pop star has been taking some time to reflect on things recently, ever since she and long time BFF and collaborator Shawn Mendes have been rumoured to have gotten together, as she also recently posted a cryptic post about 'coming back to what your heart knows.'

Many took the message to be about getting together with Shawn, who she has been close friends with since 2014, but have been spotted kissing and holding hands all over the place recently.

Either way- we love Camila for who she is, and we're glad that she was overcome her shyness because she's a talent we all need in this world!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Camila Cabello News