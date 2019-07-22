Camila Cabello Opens Up About Her Battle With Anxiety In Heartfelt Instagram Post
22 July 2019, 15:49
Camila Cabello has spoken about battling anxiety and excruciating shyness when she was younger and reflected on the star she's become today.
Camila Cabello has opened up about her struggles with anxiety and fighting against her 'shy' inner self to come out of her shell in a heartfelt series of Instagram posts which have been liked over two million times and been praised for their candidness.
QUIZ: Can You Stop Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello From Being Papped Kissing?
The 22-year-old explained to her 36 million followers that she fights a constant battle between her introverted and shy self, and the superstar performer within her.
She wrote: "I feel like my whole life there’s been two Camila’s in me. There’s little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong...then there’s the other Camila."
"She knows what she wants out of life, is aware of how little time I have to let little Camila run the show while time passes by, and grabs young me by the hand and forces her out the door."
View this post on Instagram
I remember growing up hearing stories of the singers I loved, all the stories sounded the same, kids who would grow up performing for their families and putting on talent shows for their parents when they were little who grew up to be dazzling to me. I was the opposite, I never ever sang in front of my parents or friends and would get flustered when they would ask me to, I sang in my room when my parents left for Walmart and cried when one day I saw them filming me through the crack of the door, I got teary eyed when people sang happy birthday to me because people looking at me actually made me overwhelmed. I was generally incredibly nervous and socially anxious when I was little; and people always have this look of disbelief when I tell them that. I did an interview the other day where I got it again, the interviewer said something along the lines of “So... how’d you end up here?” The answer is, I feel like my whole life there’s been two Camila’s in me. There’s little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong, (actually can picture them vividly lol), and thinks it’s safer to stay home than to play ball. Then there’s the other Camila. And she knows what she wants out of life, is aware of how little time I have to let little Camila run the show while time passes by, and grabs young me by the hand and forces her out the door saying “Let’s go. You’ll survive, and I’m not gonna miss out on this. Let’s go.” And that is literally how I can sum up how I’ve gotten to this point in my life. (I’m talking about as a person, not success.) remember feeling discouraged when I felt like some people were just “born” to do things. That they always had it in them. “They were always this outgoing, they always loved to entertain, they were always this bold, they were always this outspoken.” (.....continue)
The 'Havana' singer continued: "I went from never wanting to sing in front of my family to being addicted to performing, from being too anxious to hang out with new people to... still being a little anxious but having THE BEST time and making irreplaceable memories."
View this post on Instagram
(part 2..) The truth is you decide who you’re going to be. Every day. I’m not talking about talent or success. I just mean the type of person you’re going to be. If you haven’t been very brave, or very social, or wild, or an adventure seeker, if you describe yourself as the opposite of those things... it doesn’t mean you can’t be. The other you needs to grab little you by the hand, yank you by the hairs and tell you, “Let’s go.” Little me hasn’t left. I just don’t let her boss me around as much. I felt like sharing because I think sometimes we see other people do things and think “Ah, well.. that’s just not me. I’ve never been like that.” It’s NOT TRUE. I’m telling you. I went from never wanting to sing in front of my family to being addicted to performing, from being too anxious to hang out with new people to... still being a little anxious but having THE BEST time and making irreplaceable memories. The essence of me is the same, but i’ve changed so much as a person. You choose who you’re going to be. Force yourself to do what you’re afraid of, always- and go after what you want and who you want to be, because you’re worth that. You’re worth the fight. It’s the most worthwhile one there is. Love you ❤️
It seems the Cuban pop star has been taking some time to reflect on things recently, ever since she and long time BFF and collaborator Shawn Mendes have been rumoured to have gotten together, as she also recently posted a cryptic post about 'coming back to what your heart knows.'
Many took the message to be about getting together with Shawn, who she has been close friends with since 2014, but have been spotted kissing and holding hands all over the place recently.
Either way- we love Camila for who she is, and we're glad that she was overcome her shyness because she's a talent we all need in this world!
> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Camila Cabello News