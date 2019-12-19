Camila Cabello Apologises For "Language That I’m Deeply Ashamed Of And Will Regret Forever"

Camila Cabello apologies as old Tumblr posts resurface. Picture: Getty Images

Camila Cabello has apologised for "horrible and hurtful language" she used after her past Tumblr posts resurfaced.

Camila Cabello has issued an apology after Tumblr posts she made as a teenager resurfaced online, where she used "language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever."

The 'Havana' singer posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram Stories in response to the now-deleted posts.

"When I was younger, I used language I was deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it," Camila wrote.

"I apologised then and I apologise again now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past."

Camila said that she's "grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn’t before" and that the "mistakes don't represent the person I am or the person I've ever been."

"The truth is I was embarrassingly unaware and ignorant... I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel."

The Tumblr posts were made by Camila between 2012 and 2013 but have since been removed from the blogging site.

It comes just a week after Camila released her second album Romance, which includes the singles 'Liar' and 'Shameless'.

