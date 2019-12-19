Camila Cabello Apologises For "Language That I’m Deeply Ashamed Of And Will Regret Forever"

19 December 2019, 09:23

Camila Cabello apologies as old Tumblr posts resurface
Camila Cabello apologies as old Tumblr posts resurface. Picture: Getty Images

Camila Cabello has apologised for "horrible and hurtful language" she used after her past Tumblr posts resurfaced.

Camila Cabello has issued an apology after Tumblr posts she made as a teenager resurfaced online, where she used "language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever."

The 'Havana' singer posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram Stories in response to the now-deleted posts.

> Camila Cabello Told Shawn Mendes He Was 'Too Late' When He Confessed His Feelings To Her

"When I was younger, I used language I was deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it," Camila wrote.

"I apologised then and I apologise again now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past."

Camila said that she's "grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn’t before" and that the "mistakes don't represent the person I am or the person I've ever been."

"The truth is I was embarrassingly unaware and ignorant... I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel."

The Tumblr posts were made by Camila between 2012 and 2013 but have since been removed from the blogging site.

It comes just a week after Camila released her second album Romance, which includes the singles 'Liar' and 'Shameless'.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Camila Cabello News

Latest Camila Cabello News

See more Latest Camila Cabello News

Shawn Mendes was 'too late' when he told Camila Cabello how he felt

Camila Cabello Told Shawn Mendes He Was 'Too Late' When He Confessed His Feelings To Her
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The 'Señorita' Singers' Friendship Turned Romance

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes reveals moment universe told him to tell Camila Cabello about his feelings

Shawn Mendes Reveals The Universe's 'Sign' That Led Him To Tell Camila Cabello How He Felt

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes had the best response to a fan who called Camila Cabello 'breathtaking'

Shawn Mendes Had The Best Response To A Fan Who Called Camila Cabello ‘Breathtaking’

Shawn Mendes

Lewis Hamilton's appreciation post for Shamila has people laughing

Lewis Hamilton Posts Bizarre Misspelt Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Appreciation Post

Shawn Mendes

More News

See more More News

Lewis Capaldi feared Camila Cabello's fame would overshadow his song

Lewis Capaldi Turned Down Camila Cabello For A Collaboration On 'Someone You Loved'
Love Island winter begins 12 January

Love Island Push Back Winter Series Start Date After Caroline Flack Arrest

Love Island

2019's most liked Instagram photos

The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2019: Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber & Kylie Jenner

Features

Laura Whitmore is dating Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore And Love Island Voiceover Iain Stirling’s Relationship: Inside Their Romance

Features

Liam Payne said he 'could think of four people' he'd like to collaborate with

Liam Payne Says He Wants To ‘Collaborate With Four People’ – Sending One Direction Fans Into Meltdown

Liam Payne