WATCH: Anne-Marie Kicks Off When She Does A Rudimental Quiz And Fails!

Anne-Marie literally has a song called 'FRIENDS', so how well does she know her BFFs, Rudimental? Not at all, apparently.

Rudimental invited Anne-Marie to tag along, and perform some of her anthems, during their pool party, at #CapitalInIbiza, because they're so tight.

Well, Piers and Kesi thought so. That's when Sarah Story quizzed the 'Alarm' singer, and it all went downhill from there.

It turns out that the Rudimental lads know Anne-Marie really well, as they masterfully completed her lyrics and even managed to decipher whether or not her name begins with a vowel, like the true good friends they are.

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie selfishly doesn't know a single thing about her mates, Rudimental, like what time the sun comes up and who the Mayor of Hackney is.

How. Very. Dare. You.

