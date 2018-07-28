WATCH: Anne-Marie Kicks Off When She Does A Rudimental Quiz And Fails!

28 July 2018, 11:00

Anne-Marie literally has a song called 'FRIENDS', so how well does she know her BFFs, Rudimental? Not at all, apparently.

Rudimental invited Anne-Marie to tag along, and perform some of her anthems, during their pool party, at #CapitalInIbiza, because they're so tight.

Well, Piers and Kesi thought so. That's when Sarah Story quizzed the 'Alarm' singer, and it all went downhill from there.

> Anne-Marie Got On The Beers And Spent Her Time Filming Herself Annoying Rudimental...

It turns out that the Rudimental lads know Anne-Marie really well, as they masterfully completed her lyrics and even managed to decipher whether or not her name begins with a vowel, like the true good friends they are.

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie selfishly doesn't know a single thing about her mates, Rudimental, like what time the sun comes up and who the Mayor of Hackney is.

How. Very. Dare. You.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Fun And Games From #CapitalInIbiza!

Anne-Marie Tickets

Anne-Marie
  • O2 Academy Brixton
    London
  • Thu 22 nov '18
    19:00
  • from £26
  • Buy Now

Anne-Marie
  • Barrowland
    Glasgow
  • Sun 25 nov '18
    19:00
  • from £23.50
  • Buy Now

Anne-Marie
  • O2 Academy Birmingham
    Birmingham
  • Wed 28 nov '18
    19:00
  • from £23.50
  • Buy Now

Anne-Marie
  • Manchester Academy
    Manchester
  • Mon 19 nov '18
    19:00
  • from £23.50
  • Buy Now

Anne-Marie
  • O2 Academy Brixton
    London
  • Fri 23 nov '18
    19:00
  • from £26
  • Buy Now

Anne-Marie
  • Manchester Academy
    Manchester
  • Tue 20 nov '18
    19:00
  • from £23.50
  • Buy Now

Latest Anne-Marie News

See more Latest Anne-Marie News

Stories We Can't Tell You Ibiza

These Are The Tales From Ibiza That We DEFINITELY Aren’t Allowed To Tell You…
ed Sheeran Anne Marie

Anne-Marie And Ed Sheeran's Duet Of Their Song '2002' Is Giving Us Life
Anne-Marie Drunk Rudimental

Anne-Marie Got On The Beers And Spent Her Time Filming Herself Annoying Rudimental...
Anne-Marie We Love AM Tweet

After Tweeting She Felt Low, Anne-Marie's Fans Came Together To Send Her Hundreds Of Messages Of Love
Anne-Marie Camila Cabello On-Stage Rockabye

WATCH: Camila Cabello Joined Anne-Marie On Stage To Sing 'Rockabye' Together

More News

See more More News

Sigma Ibiza Survival Asset

WATCH: Sigma’s Tip For Surviving Ibiza Is So Basic-Budget

Jonas Blue Marvin Humes Asset

WATCH: Jonas Blue Calls Out Marvin Humes For Being “Boring”…

The Chainsmokers Jellyfish Asset

WATCH: The Chainsmokers’ Cure For A Jellyfish Sting Is Wrong In All The Right Ways…
Craig David Big Narstie Ibiza Asset

WATCH: Craig David Has The Greatest Story Involving Big Narstie And A Swimming Pool...
Jax Jones Louis Theroux Ibiza

WATCH: Jax Jones Has Brought Louis Theroux To Ibiza As His Big Influence...