When Does Survival Of The Fittest Start? All The Latest News, Cast, Gossip & More

2 February 2018, 16:46

From the creators of Love Island comes a new show which will see men & women face off in the ultimate battle!

If you're craving that juicy Love Island gossip during these cold winter months, then Survival Of The Fittest is exactly what you need. A bunch of hot, young singletons fighting it out to beat ttheir rivals and maybe find love too? - yes please!

Here's everything you need to know about the hottest new reality show on TV...

When Does Survival Of The Fittest Start?

The first ever series of Survival Of The Fittest will be launching on Sunday 11th February 2018 at 9pm.

What Channel Is Survival Of The Fittest On?

Survival Of The Fittest is brought to you by the producers of Love Island and like its 'loved up' sister, it will be shown on ITV2.

Who Is Presenting Survival Of The Fittest?

32 year old presenter Laura Whitmore is the host of the show and fans will be excited to catch the former 'I'm A Celeb' presenter in her new role. Her Instagram is @thewhitmore. Laura is actually dating Ian Stelling who was the hilarious voiceover on Love Island!

Speaking to a tabloid recently, a TV insider explained, “Laura is young, sexy and fun – she is the ideal star to front ITV2’s new dating show. She is really excited to be involved and hopes that it will be a roaring success, just like Love Island."

“Her experience presenting spin-off show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! NOW! will come in handy as she interviews the programme’s stars once they’re booted off the Savannah."

What Is Survival Of The Fittest About?

ITV revealed, 'Survival of the Fittest will see a group of young, hot singles living together under the searing sun in the South African savannah as they take part in the ultimate battle of the sexes, in order to win a big cash prize.'

'A team of girls and a team of boys will battle it out in a series of stunning physical and mental challenges to determine which sex has the upper hand, while romantic dates will test their loyalties to the limit.'

'Will the girls put sisters before misters and will the boys choose mates over dates? Or will the temptation be too much and they end up in bed with the enemy?'

Where Is Survival Of The Fittest Set?

Survival Of The Fittest takes place in South Africa. The show takes place in the South African Savannah and the picturesque.

A statement about the show from ITV read, '"ITV2’s younger audience will no doubt relish the escapism this immersive physical game show from sunny South Africa will provide next winter.'

Who Is The Survival Of The Fittest Voiceover?

The voiceover on the show is award winning comedian Brennan Reece. The 29 year old was formely in E4 show Skins and also won the English Comedian Of The Year Award. His Instagram is @brennanreece.

Who Is The Cast Of Survival Of The Fittest?

James Middleton

According to one tabloid, the former boyfriend of Made In Chelsea star and current I'm A Celebrity queen of the jungle Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo is taking part in the show.

Revealing the news, one tabloid explained, “James obviously saw his girlfriend do well on I’m A Celeb. He was very supportive of her."

“It’s his turn this time and he wants a taste of the action. With a name like Middleton he’s sure to do well. Maybe some of the contestants will think he’s royalty - especially with his plummy accent.”

 

A post shared by James Middleton (@middletonjw) onJul 22, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

Visit the site