Survival Of The Fittest: The Complete List Of The Cast's Social Media Accounts

7 February 2018

Survival Of The Fittest Social Media Accounts

Check out what the cast get up to off screen via all their social media accounts!

If you're already addicted to Survival Of The Fittest, you probably wanna know what the cast get up to when they're not battling it out on the South African savannah.

Well we dug up their social media accounts so you can have a little snoop for yourself...

James Middleton

Instagram: @middletonjw
Twitter: @middersjw

Dani Dyer

Instagram: @danidyerxx
Twitter: @Dani_MasDyer

David Lundy

Instagram: @mrdavidlundy
Twitter: @mrdavidlundy

Mariam Musa

Instagram: @itsmariammusa
YouTube: Mariam Musa

Warren Phillips

Instagram: @warrenphiilips

Georgia Cole

Instagram: @missgcole

Ryan Cleary

Instagram: @freeflex_uk

Callum Pardoe

Instagram: @callumpardoe_
Twitter: @CallumPardoe_
Snapchat: callumpardoe96

Jenny West

Instagram: @jenniferwestofficial
Twitter: @thewesttwins

Tristan Jones

Instagram: @_tristanjones
Twitter: @_tristanjones

Georgie Clarke

Instagram: @georgie.clarke
Twitter: @georgieclarkex
Snapchat: georgie.clarke0

Tia Latham

TBC

Whilst you're here, check out the trailer for the show...

