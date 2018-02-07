Survival Of The Fittest: The Complete List Of The Cast's Social Media Accounts
7 February 2018, 10:33
Check out what the cast get up to off screen via all their social media accounts!
If you're already addicted to Survival Of The Fittest, you probably wanna know what the cast get up to when they're not battling it out on the South African savannah.
Well we dug up their social media accounts so you can have a little snoop for yourself...
James Middleton
Instagram: @middletonjw
Twitter: @middersjw
Dani Dyer
Instagram: @danidyerxx
Twitter: @Dani_MasDyer
David Lundy
Instagram: @mrdavidlundy
Twitter: @mrdavidlundy
Mariam Musa
Instagram: @itsmariammusa
YouTube: Mariam Musa
Warren Phillips
Instagram: @warrenphiilips
Georgia Cole
Instagram: @missgcole
Ryan Cleary
Instagram: @freeflex_uk
Callum Pardoe
Instagram: @callumpardoe_
Twitter: @CallumPardoe_
Snapchat: callumpardoe96
Jenny West
Instagram: @jenniferwestofficial
Twitter: @thewesttwins
Tristan Jones
Instagram: @_tristanjones
Twitter: @_tristanjones
Georgie Clarke
Instagram: @georgie.clarke
Twitter: @georgieclarkex
Snapchat: georgie.clarke0
Tia Latham
TBC
