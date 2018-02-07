Survival Of The Fittest: The Complete List Of The Cast's Social Media Accounts

Check out what the cast get up to off screen via all their social media accounts!

If you're already addicted to Survival Of The Fittest, you probably wanna know what the cast get up to when they're not battling it out on the South African savannah.

Well we dug up their social media accounts so you can have a little snoop for yourself...

James Middleton

Instagram: @middletonjw

Twitter: @middersjw

Dani Dyer

Instagram: @danidyerxx

Twitter: @Dani_MasDyer

David Lundy

Instagram: @mrdavidlundy

Twitter: @mrdavidlundy

Mariam Musa

Instagram: @itsmariammusa

YouTube: Mariam Musa

Warren Phillips

Instagram: @warrenphiilips

Georgia Cole

Instagram: @missgcole

Ryan Cleary

Instagram: @freeflex_uk

Callum Pardoe

Instagram: @callumpardoe_

Twitter: @CallumPardoe_

Snapchat: callumpardoe96

Jenny West

Instagram: @jenniferwestofficial

Twitter: @thewesttwins

Tristan Jones

Instagram: @_tristanjones

Twitter: @_tristanjones

Georgie Clarke

Instagram: @georgie.clarke

Twitter: @georgieclarkex

Snapchat: georgie.clarke0

Tia Latham

TBC

