Riverdale Season 3 Cast, Release Date, News & Latest Storyline

We've been waiting for season 3 of Riverdale for what feels like an eternity, but we've finally got new details about what will be happening with Archie & co!

When the first seaon of Riverdale dropped on Netflix, we were absolutely glued to our screens watching the dramatic events that unfolded in the lives of Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica and plenty more residnets of the American town.

After we wondered how they would ever top scenes like Archie saving Cheryl in season one, producers went and nailed it once again with season two and now we're absolute die-hard fans.

So here's everything we know so far about the eagerly awaited Riverdale season 3...

Riverdale Season Three Release Date

The first and probably most important thing to know if the launch date for season three and there's both good and bad news about that. The bad news is that show bosses haven't actually shared an official release dat just yet, but the good news is that we think we know when it will be.

Based on the last two seasons, a pattern has emerged which suggests bosses will look to launch season 3 on the first Wednesday following Comic Con in New York and that would mean the Riverdale season 3 launch date is Wednesday 10th October 2018. We'll confirm as soon as we know though!

Riverdale Season Three Cast - Which Characters Are Returning?

Unless there are any last minute surprises, the entire main cast from season 2 should be with us once more as we make our way into seaosn 3.

So the cast list for Riverdale Season 3 currently looks like:

Archie Andrews, played by KJ Apa

Betty Cooper, played by Lili Reinhart

Veronica Lodge, played by Camila Mendes

Jughead Jones, played by Cole Sprouse

Cherly Blossom, played by Madelaine Petsch

Hermoine Lodge, played by Marisol Nichols

Fred Andrews, played by Luke Perry

Alice Cooper, played by Mädchen Amick

Hiram Lodge, played by Mark Consuelos

Reports have also suggested that two other recurring characters will be getting more screen time in season 3 - Reggie Mantle and Antoinette 'Toni' Topaz.

What will happen in Riverdale season 3?

With season 2 leaving plenty of questions unanswered, we can't wait to get into the brand new season, but we need to address this potential 'Sabrina, The Teenage Witch' crossover.

With the Riverdale showrunner also working on Netflix's adaptation of Sabrina, fans have long craved for a crossover, but we've learned that it won't be happening. Riverdale has had its fair share of weird occurances, but saldy a magical witch won't be one of them.

How about another musical episode then? After Carrie: The Musical, we're kinda keeping our fingers crossed that we get another big old sing song, but there's been no talk of another episode showcasing the casts amazing voices. Make it happen please!

