Love Island Couples Still Together Now: The ITV2 Romances That Lasted

Love Island mania is upon us again as the 2018 start date approaches but have any of the 2015, 2016, 2017 couples lasted? Here’s who found real love from the cast.

Caroline Flack is back on ITV2 to present another summer full of Love Island antics with a brand new cast for us all to obsess over.

With a start date being teased as we speak and a sexy, young new line up preparing for a summer of fun, we take a look at all the couples still together now following their meet in the luxury villa.

Series 1: Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beach

Giving us our first Love Island baby with adorable little Vienna, it hasn’t been an easy journey for this couple.

After welcoming their daughter in May 2017, Luis and Sally took a brief break from one another before rekindling their romance in December of the same year. Things seem to be going from strength to strength now as they’ve just enjoyed their first family holiday.

Series 2: Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen

It’s official, this gorgeous pair are about to give us our first Love Island wedding!

The series 2 favourites met in 2016 and have never looked back. Not only are they planning the perfect showbiz wedding, they also have French bulldog Reggie together and a stunning home in Essex.

Series 2: Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

One of the only Love Island winning couples to still be together, Cara and Nathan took the ITV2 crown in 2017.

The pair, however, did split up just before the former circus performer found out she was pregnant with the couple’s first baby, Freddie.

Nathan and Cara soon realised they were still smitten with one another and got back together just in time for the birth of their son.

Series 3: Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

The Love Island 2017 couple that no one thought would last are still together and as cute as ever.

The pair recently just celebrated the former Calvin Klein model’s birthday as Camilla showed off a series of loved-up snaps on Instagram.

Series 3: Jess Shears and Dom Lever

Jess and Dom – the unlikely couple who managed to stay together despite ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis arriving on the scene.

Not only do they live together with all of Jess’s cute dogs, they too are planning their wedding after getting engaged just months after meeting on the show.

We wonder if Love Island series four will provide us with any new couples?