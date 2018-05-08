Where Is Love Island Filmed? The 2018 Villa's Location Revealed

8 May 2018, 17:13

Love Island 2018 Villa

It is one of the most well-known villas in the world, but where exactly is it?

Love Island is undoubtedly the most popular TV show in the UK. Whether you tune in for the scandalous relationships or just to peek at the tanned bods on show, there's so much to love and now we're just counting the days until the 2018 edition premieres!

> When Does Love Island 2018 Start & The Latest Gossip, Contestants & More

However, one question that is always at the forefront of every viewer's mind is where the hell is the Love Island villa actually located?!

It turns out, the villa is a lot closer to the UK than you'd first thought. With what seems like endless sun, blue skies and enviable blue ocean beaches, you'd wager your life, the villa was on some kind of tropical (love) island.

But nope!

The island is in fact a British favourite... Mallorca!

> Love Island Contestants May Have This Money Clause Written Into Their Contract

The 2017 villa was set in the heart of Mallorca's Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, located in the east of the island and actually quite a popular spot when it comes to tourists.

According to OK! Online, the villa will be used once again in season 4 of Love Island too!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shawn Mendes Tour

Shawn Mendes - The Tour: Tickets, Dates, News & More

Cardi B & Rita Ora

People Are Convinced Cardi B Accidentally Threw Shade At Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX
Liam Payne Bear

"Where's My Place?" Liam Payne Reveals His Struggles After Bear Was Born

Kendall Jenner Push Asset

People Can't Decide If Kendall Jenner's Met Gala Push Was Acceptable Or Not
Charlie Puth Voicenotes Album

Everything You Need To Know About Charlie Puth's New Album 'Voicenotes'

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Pictures Of The Week Asset 8th May

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

#CapitalSTB Embarrassing Tweets

QUIZ: Which #CapitalSTB Star Posted These Embarrassing Tweets?
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster's Baby Album - All The Photos & Vids Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Girl
Pictures Of The Week Asset 30rd April

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Fenty Puma Rip Off Asset

Rihanna May Be Sued After Being Accused Of Ripping Off Her 'F.U' Fenty Puma Design