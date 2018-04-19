Love Island Contestants May Have This Money Clause Written Into Their Contract

Contestants from the dating show have been making so much money, Love Island bosses are considering taking a cut from this year's batch...

It seems the bosses of ITV2's 'Love Island' think its high time they get a slice of the insanely lucrative deals that contestants of their show go on to enjoy after competing on the show each summer.

According to the tabloids, producers are planning on adding a clause into the contracts of this year's boys and girls which forces them to hand over a cut of their earnings.

Contestants are known for the flurry of deals they make the minute they touch back down on British soil as newly formed celebs, from record deals, nightclub appearances, clothing and beauty lines and endless endorsement deals.

Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes even had their own spin off reality show 'Crackin' On' which showed them moving into an enormous house for the pair of them.

Apparently, a clause of this nature isn't uncommon, as insiders revealed that ''shows such as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and TOWIE have been known to use similar clauses and due to the success of Love Island it makes sense for them to follow suit."

Get ready to pay up guys!

The dating show has blown up to become the talk of the nation every June when it kicks off, so the fame and fortune of its stars all but guaranteed. Did someone say it sounded too good to be true?

