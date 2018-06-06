Laura Anderson Love Island 2018: Age, famous ex-boyfriends and her business and career revealed

6 June 2018, 17:38

Laura Anderson, Love Island 2018

Love Island contestant Laura has been making plenty of headlines outside of the ITV2 villa with her celebrity connections and even rumours of having a daughter.

Laura Anderson on Love Island is heating her romance up with Wes Nelson and it seems her life outside of the villa is just as exciting for ITV2 viewers.

With her age being a huge talking topic, along with the rumours of a daughter and even her famous ex-boyfriends, there are a LOT of questions surrounding the air hostess.

Here’s everything you need to know about Laura, including her own personal business and Instagram handles:

> WATCH the moment Laura Anderson kisses partner Wes Nelson for the first time 

Laura Anderson Love Island

(PIC:ITV2)

How old is Laura Anderson?

Aged 29, many viewers believed Laura was actually older than she was thanks to an Instagram photo referring to a year she wasn’t born yet.

However, as her bio revealed upon entry, she is in fact 29.

Does Laura have a daughter?

The Love Island contestant has an Instagram feed full of adorable pictures of her and a child leaving viewers to jump to the conclusion she has a little one.

It turns out, said cutie, is actually her niece.

Love Island Laura Anderson

(PIC: Laura Anderson/Instagram)

Laura’s famous ex-boyfriends

Talking about her exes, the Scottish star has revealed she has dated TWO famous men.

She is yet to name drop yet but, it has been revealed that one was Another Level’s Dane Bowers.

Love Island Laura Anderson

(PIC: Laura Anderson/Instagram)

Laura’s business and career

Taking up residency in Dubai, Laura is a air hostess for Emirates, helping her meet celebs including Channing Tatum and Example.

However, that’s not all she does as she also runs her own hairdressing business.

Laura’s Instagram and Twitter

Follow Laura on Instagram @lauraanderson1x and it appears Laura is not on Twitter.

