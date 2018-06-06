Love Island Spoiler: Wes Tells The Boys "It's Not Loyalty Island" Moments After Sharing First Kiss With Laura

6 June 2018, 15:47

The savagery has already began, as Love Island couple Wes Nelson and Laura Anderson share an intimate kiss before Wes backtracks on the arrival of two new bombshells.

Its only the third day of Love Island 2018, and the contestants aren't holding back on the brutal games they play with one another, with the latest shock twist coming this evening from 20-year-old Wes Nelson who is currently coupled up with 29-year-old Laura Anderson.

Love Island's Laura Anderson Slammed For 'Leaving Daughter' To Enter The Villa

Things have been going so well between the pair, that they share a bedroom smooch in tonight's episode, confessing their feelings for one another - and just for a second, our faith in love was restored.

Picture: ITV/Love Island

But, as you may have guessed, things take a turn for the savage, as it's announced two new female bombshells are entering the villa, causing the boys to forget about their partners and get all dressed up as the women have a meltdown watching from the balcony.

Wes wastes no time in announcing "we're not on f***ing on loyalty island, we're here to find the girl of our dreams, not to f***ing stick with the girl we've been partnered with from the start".

Ouch.

Picture: GIPHY

