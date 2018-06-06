Love Island's Laura Anderson Slammed For 'Leaving Daughter' To Enter The Villa

6 June 2018, 13:05

Laura Anderson Love Island Baby

Love Island fans have thrown some serious shade at contestant for Laura Anderson for supposedly leaving her child to go on the show.

Love Island 2018 is firmly under way, and as we get to know the contestants a little more each day on the show, we also hear rumours and secrets about their past, and for 29-year-old air hostess Laura Anderson, that is already the case.

Adam Collard Love Island 2018: From Geordie Shore Connections, How Old Is He And Fitness Career

Fans have slammed the contestant for 'abandoning' her child to enter the villa in search of love after seeing numerous pictures of her online with a small child.

 But it turns out, it's her niece! 

Fear not people, we all know there will be a whole lot more tea to be spilt, like, say, Samir saying she dated Chris Pine?! Possible late addition to the villa? Our fingers are crossed.

Picture: GIPHY

