Love Island's Laura Anderson Slammed For 'Leaving Daughter' To Enter The Villa

Love Island fans have thrown some serious shade at contestant for Laura Anderson for supposedly leaving her child to go on the show.

Love Island 2018 is firmly under way, and as we get to know the contestants a little more each day on the show, we also hear rumours and secrets about their past, and for 29-year-old air hostess Laura Anderson, that is already the case.

Fans have slammed the contestant for 'abandoning' her child to enter the villa in search of love after seeing numerous pictures of her online with a small child.

Laura on love island actually has a 6 year old little girl lol. Imagine leaving your child to go on love island — Abby-Leigh Price (@AbbyLeigh_19x) June 6, 2018

Laura is burning, go home to your kids mate #LoveIsland — nicola (@__nicolamk) June 5, 2018

But it turns out, it's her niece!

Fear not people, we all know there will be a whole lot more tea to be spilt, like, say, Samir saying she dated Chris Pine?! Possible late addition to the villa? Our fingers are crossed.

Picture: GIPHY

