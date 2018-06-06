Love Island Fans Think Laura Anderson Is Lying About Her Age & Here’s The Evidence

She claims to be 29 years old.

The new series of Love Island has only just begun but fans are already obsessed with it… but one question on everyone’s lips has been how old contestant Laura Anderson really is.

Fans have begun speculating that she might be older than the 29 years she claims to be, taking to Twitter:

Laura does seem miles older than every other girl.. How old is she saying she is ? #LoveIsland — MIKE 8 days till world cup (@mikepriestley13) June 6, 2018

Laura is defo 39 #loveisland — alice x (@alicemoncast) June 6, 2018

Mate Laura off love island is 39 not 29, girl looks oooooooold — ruby tuesday (@Rubaliciousxo) June 6, 2018

#loveisland recap

-Laura is atleast 34

-Wes spent £1000 on a date, Laura,34, now fancies him

-Samira apparently pied Chris Pine

-Alex is way too good for all of the girls!

-Kendal won’t spoon on the first date but will swap saliva

-Nial will become a national treasure — Perry Pedrosa (@P_Pedrosa14) June 6, 2018

I can’t be the only one who thinks laura is lying about her age? She looks mid-late 30’s.... #loveisland — Hayley (@hayley_kaye_) June 6, 2018

Wes and Laura are definitely lying about their ages #LoveIsland — caitsss90 (@caitsss901) June 6, 2018

How are they all in their 20’s I’m just not having it that Laura is 29 #LoveIsland — Vicky Westwood (@vicwestwood) June 6, 2018

A day late to the #LoveIsland party. Is it me or do Laura and Wes both look about 40...? — Lara Datta (@Lara_O_21) June 5, 2018

On closer inspection of her Instagram account, Laura posted a photo with the caption “Since 1985”… which if she’s alluding to her date of birth would make her 33 years old:

Since 1985 #imjustnotemotionallyreadyforarelationshiprightnow A post shared by Laura Anderson (@lauraanderson1x) onSep 28, 2017 at 12:34am PDT

However, she also posted a photo of herself with some birthday baloons back in 2014 when she turned 25, which would tally up to her being 29 after all.

#25 #silver #loveher A post shared by Laura Anderson (@lauraanderson1x) onApr 26, 2014 at 2:14am PDT

She is also listed as having gone to high school between 2001 and 2005, which would also tally up with her being 29. Mystery = solved.

