Love Island Fans Think Laura Anderson Is Lying About Her Age & Here’s The Evidence

6 June 2018, 12:18

Laura Anderson Love Island

She claims to be 29 years old.

The new series of Love Island has only just begun but fans are already obsessed with it… but one question on everyone’s lips has been how old contestant Laura Anderson really is.

Fans have begun speculating that she might be older than the 29 years she claims to be, taking to Twitter:

On closer inspection of her Instagram account, Laura posted a photo with the caption “Since 1985”… which if she’s alluding to her date of birth would make her 33 years old:

 

Since 1985 #imjustnotemotionallyreadyforarelationshiprightnow

A post shared by Laura Anderson (@lauraanderson1x) onSep 28, 2017 at 12:34am PDT

However, she also posted a photo of herself with some birthday baloons back in 2014 when she turned 25, which would tally up to her being 29 after all.

 

#25 #silver #loveher

A post shared by Laura Anderson (@lauraanderson1x) onApr 26, 2014 at 2:14am PDT

She is also listed as having gone to high school between 2001 and 2005, which would also tally up with her being 29. Mystery = solved. 

