When Does Love Island 2018 Start & Is Caroline Flack Presenting? The Latest Gossip, Contestants & More

As one of the most popular shows on TV, Love Island 2018 is set to take over the nation's screens once more and we can't wait. Find out everyhting you need to know about the show including whether or not Caroline Flack is still hosting...

If you're craving that juicy Love Island gossip during what is set to be the best series yet, then we've got exactly what you need. A bunch of hot, young singletons fighting it out to couple up and find love? - yes please!

After 2017 was such a brilliant series, we're super hyped for the 2018 edition, so here's everything you need to know about the hottest reality show on TV...

When Does Love Island Start?

The fourth series of Love Island looks like it'll be launching on Monday 4th June February 2018 at 9pm.

Taking to her Twitter account, the show's host Caroline Flack wrote '2 . Months' whilst she's also pinned a tweet she'd posted last year on the launch night of the 2017 series which said, 'It's LOVE ISLAND DAY #loveisland'.

With the last series beginning on Monday 5th June 2017, it therefore makes perfect sense for the 2018 series to begin on Monday 4th June this year and that adds up with Caroline's tweet too.

So get that date in your calendar ASAP, set an alarm and prepare for another summer of incredible TV.

What Channel Is Love Island 2018 On?

Love Island 2018 will be shown on ITV2, much like the previous versions of the show.

Who Is Presenting Love Island 2018?

Having hosted the show since 2015, 38 year old presenter Caroline Flack is back to host the 2018 series too! Her Instagram is @carolineflack.

Caroline has been dating former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Andrew Brady for several months and their relationship as gained a lot of intrest from the media. Will Andrew be joining Caroline out in the villa? We'll have to wait and see!

A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) onJan 13, 2018 at 1:17pm PST

What Is The Love Island 2018 Prize Money?

When couples win Love Island, they are awarded a prize fund worth £50,000. Not bad for spending the summer in a villa with some gorgeous housemates and finiding love eh.

This time around though, you'll be voting for one solo Love Island winner and that person will be able to choose whether they split the £50,000 cash prize with their partner or not. Oooh just imagine the drama if they don't!

Where Is The Love Island 2018 Villa?

The Love Island villa was located in Mallorca for 2017 and the 2018 series is no different. Contestant on the show will be treated to a massive hot tub and plenty of other luxurious settings in arguably the best villa yet.

As we know, the weather is always beautiful during the summer onths in Mallorca, so the contsetants can look forward to coupling up in the sun and spending plenty of time in the pool during the series!

Who Is The Love Island 2018 Voiceover?

The voiceover on the show is comedian Iain Stirling. The 30 year old funnyman is currently dating the persenter of Love Island's sister show Survival Of The Fittest, Laura Whitmore. His Instagram is @iaindoesjokes.

And so it begins... A post shared by Iain Stirling (@iaindoesjokes) onApr 23, 2018 at 3:17am PDT

Who Is In The Cast Of Love Island 2018?

So far we don't have an official cast list for the Love Island 2018 line up, but presneter Caroline Flack did claim that she's already seen the people we'll be casting our eyes on all summer and claimed it's gonna be a 'LONG HOT SUMMER'!

So I had a sneak peek at this years LOVE ISLANDERS today..... and .... it’s gonna be a LONG HOT SUMMER ...@LoveIsland — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) April 19, 2018

How Long Does Love Island 2018 Last?

In previous series' Love Island has run for seven weeks, but it's reported that due to the success of the last series, producers are looking to expand the 2018 edition by a week, meaning it'll last eight weeks!

An extra week of hot Love Island goodness!? Yes please!



