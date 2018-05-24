Love Island 2018 – All The Rumoured Contestants For This Series Revealed!

A long hot summer is about to begin on 4th June as Love Island returns to our screens - but the line-up is stripy under wraps until the day. That hasn't stopped speculation, however - check out the names tipped to be entering the Villa this year...

Jonny Mitchell Says He Can Get You Onto Love Island 2018

Dani Dyer

Yep, the female Dani Dyer, also known as Danny Dyer's daughter, is rumoured to be a dead cert for this year's series after she had to leave another reality show - Survival Of The Fittest - early after dislocating her shoulder. She is said to have impressed producers so much that they wanted to sign her up for Love Island - but it looks like her dad has given her strict rules on not getting frisky while she's in the house!

Ethan Allen

If the name sounds familiar, it's because Ethan is the brother of past contestant Gabby Allen who was on 2017's series. According to the tabloids, "Ethan didn't want to go on the show initially, even though Gabby had such an amazing time, but producers were keen to get him on board and he's been in for a couple of meetings.

"He's not fully on board yet, and it's too early to say who's definitely going on the show, but he's in talks and Gabby is encouraging him to do it."

Amelia Goodman

Reality star Chloe Goodman's sister Amelia is also hotly tipped to be another cast member taking her place in the villa this summer - she already describes herself as a "social media influencer" so that should stand her in good stead for after the show!

Theo Campbell

You might have seen his face in the villa before, fighting with Jonny Mitchell over Tyla but it looks like Theo might be going back into the vila this year if his (less than) cryptic tweet is anything to go by!

When I go on this time im actually going try and find love — Theo Campbell (@theo_campbel) May 16, 2018

