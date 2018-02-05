5 Things You Missed At The Super Bowl Because You Were Too Busy Watching #SelfieKid

Whilst #SelfieKid became the biggest meme of the year so far, there were so many other memorable moments that you probably missed...

Every year the Super Bowl Half Time Show becomes one of the most talked about musical events. Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and loads more amazing artists have taken to the stage and this year was the turn of a certain Justin Timberlake.

But whilst Justin's epic performance and tribute to Prince certianly made headlines, there were so many other moments that you really can't afford to miss...

#SelfieKid's Awkwardness After Getting That Selfie With JT

We've all seen the incredible selfie floating around on social media of Justin Timberlake on stage with youngster Ryan McKenna, but what about his awkward dancing and lack of lyrical knowledge afterwards?

When your friend go dancing with strangers at the club and u just don’t know what to do #selfiekid pic.twitter.com/MzH4237Z1y — Triyoncé (@tribranchvo) February 5, 2018

The Two Phone Dude In #SelfieKid's Selfie

Obviously our attention was drawn to JT and his new pal in this already iconic pic, but what about the dude behind them both? Why does he have two phones and is he actually filming/taking pics on both at the same time?

Everyone is talking about #selfiekid but can we take a second to realize this man in the back has two phones? pic.twitter.com/Dq67oCfcG5 — Skylar DeCamp (@skylar_decamp) February 5, 2018

The OTHER Guy In #SelfieKid's Selfie

Just lol tbh.

Kevin Hart Being Stopped From Collecting The Trophy On Stage

When the Philadelphia Eagles were crowned victors of Super Bowl LI, there was one guy who was happier than most - Kevin Hart. The comedian and Eagles fan decided he wanted to pick up the trophy with the team, but security had other ideas.

LOOOOOOOOL Security wouldn't let Kevin Hart get on stage pic.twitter.com/VSVpjqzhPe — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 5, 2018

Pink Spitting Out Her Lozinger

It was well documented that Pink had a cold in the run up to her performance of the national anthem, but she wasn't gonna let that stop her. She used lozingers to stave it off but then she got caught on camera spitting one out just before she sang! Still nailed it.

When you have a national anthem to sing but also forgot about your gum pic.twitter.com/QLO2opMJlC — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 4, 2018

