Bag Yourself A Signed Ed Sheeran & Rita Ora Caricature!

And the money goes to charity too!

You may remember back in December we held a little get-together with the hottest stars in the word. And when we say "little get-together" we mean one of the biggest parties of the year, Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola.

When the stars arrived on the red carpet, we showed them these gorgeous caricatures by Michael Gambriel and what do you know, they only went and signed them!

And now YOU have a chance to get your hands on 'em and the best part is, you'll be donating to Global's Make Some Noise in the process, you absolute sweethearts.

Ed Sheeran

Enter the RAFFLE to be in with a chance with winning Ed Sheeran's signed caricature.

Sam Smith

Enter the RAFFLE to be in with a chance of with winning Sam Smith's signed caricature.

Enter your BID to be in with a chance of taking home Sam Smith's signed caricature.

The Chainsmokers

Enter the RAFFLE to be in with a chance of with winning The Chainsmokers' signed caricature.

Enter your BID to be in with a chance of taking home The Chainsmokers' signed caricature.

Rita Ora

Enter the RAFFLE to be in with a chance of with winning Rita Ora's signed caricature.

Enter your BID to be in with a chance of taking home Rita Ora's signed caricature.

