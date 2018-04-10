Despacito Just Got Deleted From YouTube After Hackers Target Biggest Videos

10 April 2018, 13:36

Despacito Deleted During Hack Asset

Youtube is under attack from a hacker who is targeting some of the biggest names in the game from Selena Gomez to Adele and Katy Perry and they've even deleted Despacito!

There is a hacker on the loose who is targeting pop stars music videos via their VEVO accounts and has even deleted the most viewed music video of all time, Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' (the non-Bieber version) which had 5 billion views!

Other stars such as Selena Gomez, Adele, Katy Perry and Naughty Boy have been targeted, with their videos remaining live but their titles changed to 'hacked by prosox'.

Picture: Twitter

Katy Perry's Parents Say She Is Attention Seeking From Being A Middle Child

The user claiming responsibility is actively tweeting his hacking spree and may even be responding to people through his hacks...

 

Picture:Youtube 

LEAVE KATY ALONE!

The hacker who calls himself 'prosox' is aiming for the biggest hitting music videos, targeting Selena Gomez's Youtube video for 'Wolves' which has 144 million views and Adele's video for 'Hello' which once held the record for most views in 24 hours. 

Picture: Youtube

Drake, Naughty Boy and Shakira are also said to have been targeted as the hack is still very much under way, who knows who else will be next!

Download Our Shiny New App For All The Latest Music News

Watch Selena Gomez prank a super fan here!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry Styles Manchester Tribute

WATCH: Harry Styles' On-Stage Tribute To The Manchester Attack Victims Is So Beautiful
Ed Sheeran's Security Guard Kev On Instagram

Ed Sheeran's Security Guard Is The Real Winner Of Instagram

Ed Sheeran

Cardi B Addresses Nicki Minaj Rumours

Cardi B Finally Addresses Those Nicki Minaj Feud Rumours

ariana manchester terror attack victim

Britain’s Got Talent Judges Moved To Tears By Manchester Terror Attack Survivor 
amber davies selfie on instagram

Amber Davies Is Reportedly ‘Secretly Dating’ Gary Lineker’s Son Tobias

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Pictures Of The Week Asset 9th April

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Cardi B

Who Is Cardi B? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Bartier Cardi' Star
People At A Gig

7 Annoying People You’ve 100% Bumped Into At A Gig

90s Quiz Cheeky Girls

How Many Songs From These Forgotten Noughties Bands Can You Remember?
April Remixes Capital FM

The 9 Pop Remixes You NEED To Hear This Month [April 2018]