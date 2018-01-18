Did Marnie Simpson Just Reveal Geordie Shore Is “Fake And Scripted”?!

This deleted Tweet seems to confirm it…

It doesn’t take a genius to work out that SOME of the stuff that happens on Geordie Shore might not happen if it weren’t for a helping hand from the producers but Marnie Simpson has claimed the ‘reality’ show is actually scripted.

Fans were quick to point out that Marnie celebrated her birthday on the preview of next Tuesday’s episode – which was indeed shown on her actual birthday – the scenes must have been recorded a long time before.

Marnie appeared to confirm this, posting, “It’s cos it’s fake and scripted” in response to a fan, before quickly deleting her comment.

Well, that’s awkward…