Love Island 2016 cast now: Where Are Our Favourite Couples From Season 2 Now?

Who won Love Island 2016? And where are the season 2 cast now including Olivia Buckland, Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott?

Love Island 2016 was one of the best seasons as cast stars included Alex Bowen, Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde.

But as we prepare for the start of the fourth ITV2 series, we take a look back at the line up of Love Island 2 and what they’re up to now.

Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas

Sadly, after a year of dating, Kady and Scott split. The couple originally took a break from one another, before attempting to patch things up and then eventually calling it quits for good.

While there have been rumours of new romances, neither of them have had a serious relationship since.

Terry Walsh and Emma-Jane Woodhams

Another Love Island series 2 couple ended their relationship just months after moving in together.

Emma has since had her first baby with a childhood sweetheart and Terry has decided to shun the showbiz lifestyle altogether and go back under the radar.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen

We just love Olivia and Alex. Throughout their stay in the villa they were the definition of #CoupleGoals.

Since then, Alex and Olivia have bought their first home together, they’ve got a dog and are getting MARRIED.

Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde

The Love Island 2016 winners, despite splitting for a brief period, have appeared on The Only Way Is Essex together, bought a home and have welcomed their first son Freddie.

We can't imagine it will be too long before we hear wedding bells for this Love Island couple either.

Katie Salmon and Adam Maxted

Whilst they were adorable during the final episode of the season, Katie and Adam were the first couple to leave the villa and split.

They went on to exchange some seriously fiesty tweets with Adam comparing the brunette beauty to a late night kebab; “It’s like when you’re eating a kebab after a night out & the first few bites taste good but then u realise that it really isn’t nice at all”. Ouch.

Since then, Katie has focused on her social media presence while Adam has returned to wrestling.

Rachel Fenton and Rykard Jenkins

Despite a slight hurdle in the road in the form of Rykard getting intimate with Olivia in the villa, it appeared Rachel and Rykard were the perfect couple.

However, they recently had a bitter split, with a series of cryptic tweets coming from both of them.

Sophie Gradon and Tom Powell

It absolutely has not been an easy ride for Sophie and Tom but it seems they attempted to make a go of it after leaving the villa. Sophie left the house to be with Tom, after pairing up with Katie shortly after the handsome hunk's departure.

Since then, however, they've split up (again) and Tom was linked to fellow Love Islander Malin Andersson.

