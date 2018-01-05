Game Of Thrones Season 8: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Trailer

Winter is here.

Psst, there are spoilers from season 7 of 'Game Of Thrones' in this article so if you haven't watched it yet (why haven't you?!) you better stop reading right now.

The news is finally in... 'Game Of Thrones' will finally return for its eighth and final season in 2019! With the seventh season leaving us with Jon Snow no longer a bastard and heir to the throne, the falling of the wall and Cersei's new army, we are literally salivating at the thought of the next season!

Here’s what we know about the eighth and (SOB) final season of Game Of Thrones:

Which characters are going to be in season eight of Game of Thrones?

Well, we definitely know who won't be in the new season and that's Littlefinger himself Petyr Baelish a.k.a the Master Of The Coin who met his grisly end in season 7. Others we'll be missing are of course, Benjen Stark, Olenna Tyrell and the Sand Snakes.

Although there has been no official confirmation of who will make their return it is pretty nailed on that we'll be seeing the regular crew of Jon Snow, Daenarys, Jaime, Cersei etc.

When will season eight of Game of Thrones air?

HBO's official PR Twitter account revealed in early 2018 that the show will return in 2019 with a shorter SIX episode season where it'll tie the story to a definitive close once and for all.

How can I watch season eight of Game of Thrones?

As far as we’re aware, you’ll be able to watch it the same way as all the other seasons - on Sky Atlantic. Unless you're a naughty streamer... naughty!

The season eight Game of Thrones trailer

Rumours have started to swirl that filming has already taken place at Titanic studios in Belfast at the tail-end of 2017... so maybe they'll gather enough footage soon to give us a little teaser!

Who will die in season eight of 'Game of Thrones'?

Let's face it, the true question is surely who will survive until the end of season eight of 'Game Of Thrones'

