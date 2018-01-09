Logan Paul's Dad Finally Breaks His Silence & His Strong Words To His Son's Haters Have Split Opinions

9 January 2018, 17:21

"Logan will be back!!"

If you didn't know who Logan Paul was before he posted his now infamous 'Suicide Forset' video, you sure do now.

The YouTuber has had a massive fall from grace and has refrained from sharing any content online after being slammed for posting the video which contained a dead body.

> YouTuber Logan Paul Has Had To Hire Security To Guard His House After His Suicide Forest Video

But Logan's dad Greg Paul has now opened up on Instagram and shared some strong words for both the haters and those fans who are still supporting his son. Check out the video above to see Greg's reaction to recent events.

 

A post shared by Greg Paul (@gregpaul63) onDec 28, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

In the video, Greg explains, "I wanna let everybody know that Logan is coming back, that's a definite", before he adds, "Also, the amount of love that has been coming is unbelievable. The amount of people showing support has been unbeliveable and I am now cooling you guys super fans."

He goes on to say, "You know what's crazy, the haters think they're having an effect on us and if they knew how much love was out there and how much support was out there they'd shut their freaking mouths."

"The haters will never, ever have an effect on the Paul family in the way that they wanna make it happen because the love is too strong. We all make mistakes."

 

A post shared by Greg Paul (@gregpaul63) onDec 1, 2017 at 8:38am PST

Alongside the video, Greg wrote, 'We all screw up. It’s a part of life. Do I agree with everything my boys do. NO! Do I agree with some of the things my friends do? NO! Do they disagree with some things I do? YES!'

'Face it folks....... we all f**k up at one time or another. That’s life!! What we do with those mistakes, bad judgement or whatever term you give it , is what matters. I love my boys and I am sooo proud of them!!'

There was a mixed response in the comments section with a number of Logan Paul's fans wishing him well whilst others continued to condemn him for his offensive video. Logan is yet to return to social media following the backlash against him.

