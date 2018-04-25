Kris Jenner Tweets About ‘Explosive Rows’ With Kanye

25 April 2018, 16:54

kris and kanye

If there’s one thing the Kardashians love, it’s drama.

However, it looks like rumours that Kris Jenner and Kanye West have had a string of ‘explosive rows’ over Kim’s brand are not true, according to the momager herself. 

It all started when a source told People: “He’s had huge blow-ups with Kris. She sees how erratic he’s acting and is most concerned about her daughter’s brand.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's Surrogate Actually Appeared On KUWTK & The Absolutely Grilled Her

“She’s also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he’s having explosive issues with her too.” 

 

Party of 5

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) onApr 23, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

Another source added: “[Kanye] genuinely believes he’s God and a genius and that he can do everything on his own. He has a great love for Kim [Kardashian], but in his mind he doesn’t think Kim is a genius, and he’s telling her he knows what he’s doing."

How rude?! 

However, Kim’s mum took to Twitter today to blast the reports as false. 

 

Vacay selfie (Glam by Me!)

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) onApr 17, 2018 at 7:40pm PDT

She retweeted two articles about the alleged rows and captioned one: ‘Nope...not true!’ 

The other, she simply captioned: ‘lies, lies, lies!’ 

