Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Son, Saint, Was Hospitalised With A “Bad Case Of Pneumonia”

We hope he’s feeling better!

Being ill over the Christmas and New Year break is pretty much the worst, but things got even more worrying for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, whose son Saint ended up in hospital with pneumonia.

According to TMZ, Saint West was hospitalised with a bad case of pneumonia on Thursday and both Kim and Kanye were in the hospital with him while he was kept in, sharing overnight duties.

Saint spent a couple of nights in hospital in LA but was released on Saturday and is now home and doing well according to sources close to the family.

Kimye posted some videos of the pair of them celebrating New Year’s Eve on Sunday so the lil guy is probably right as rain again – nobody wants to be in hospital over the holidays!