Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence On Khloe's Baby & Reveals Her Job In The Delivery Room

Kim had stayed silent on social media following the announcement that Khloe had given birth to her daughter and the alleagations of cheating around Tristan Thompson.

It's unlike Kim to stay silent when rumours and stories around her sisters are flooding the internet, however when the word of Khloe's boyfriend Tristan Thompson's cheating emerged recently, the entire Kardashian clan stayed off the grid.

Following the reveale dthe Khloe had actually given birth, it was only Kris who had spoken out about her granddaughter, but now Kim has opened up and given details about her new baby niece.

Taking to Twitter, Kim exclaimed, 'You guys she’s so gorgeous!!!!!' after explaining exactly what her role was withing Khloe's delivery room.

You guys she’s so gorgeous!!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

Kim explained, ' @ khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL'

@khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

Khloe was hugely supportive of her sisters each time they've given birth to one of their children and it's great to see her family returning the favour.

Holding a leg is a very important part of the process Kim, so we salute you for that!

