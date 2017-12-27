"If You Don't Know Mind Your Business!" Khloe Kardashian Hits Back At People Criticising Her For Excercising

People were worried her workouts might harm her baby.

Before becoming pregnant, Khloe Kardashian was famous for posting her intense workouts on Snapchat, and she's hit back at critics who slammed her for continuing to exercise while pregnant.

Khloe's famous for loving the gym and completely overhauling her figure in the process, and she hit back at fans who criticised her for continuing her health regimen while expecting.

No it cannot! My doctor has instructed me to do so. Why does everyone on social media think they are a physician?? Why would I do anything to do that? If you don't know mind your business — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 27, 2017

Khloe also posted a link to a pregnancy website lauding the benefits of exercising while pregnant - for most women there's no reason to stop all physical exercise although some workouts might need to be modified during pregnancy.

For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing shit https://t.co/7raJUgmcBA — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 27, 2017

You tell 'em, Koko!