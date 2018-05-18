WATCH: Charlotte Crosby's Instagram Rant At Body Shamers Has Divided Opinion

Charlotte is letting the haters know she sees them and is not here for it in a very strongly worded Instagram vid...

Charlotte Crosby does not hold back in her latest movie-length Instagram tirade, calling out the social media body shamers AND paparazzi determined to snap bad shots of her whilst on vaycay with her boo Joshua Ritchie in the tropical St Lucia.

Charlotte's picture was flooded with comments saying her selfie looked a lot different to the paparazzi shots of her, and she had a lot to say about the photographers 'hiding in the bushes' and trying to ruin her holiday.

Picture: Instagram

Fans have rushed to her defence on social media, but many continue to argue she is presenting a false image to people.

