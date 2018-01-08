TOWIE's Amber Turner Opens Up & Reveals She's Had A Boob Job In Honest New Instagram Post

8 January 2018, 17:36

Amber Turner Breast Augmentation

"As I’m sure you all know 4 weeks ago today I had a breast augmentation"...

As a fan favourite on everyone's favourite Essex-based show TOWIE, Amber Turner has been a regular on our TV screens for quite a while now. After being pictured flying back from Turkey recently, there were a lot of rumours that the reality star had gone there for cosmetic surgery.

Well Amber has now revealed that those rumours were indeed true and has opened up with an honest post about her breast augmentation surgery.

The star revealed that she felt uncomfortable with her breasts and that following the surgery she now feels confident in her body. She detailed the whole experience of flying to Turkey for the surgery and even offered advice to others.

Amber wrote, 'Hey guys. As I’m sure you all know 4 weeks ago today I had a breast augmentation at @elitecosmeticsurgery with @dr.aliuckan  For me personally this was something I had been researching and wanting for years.'

'Every time summer came round the one thing that I felt so so insecure and uncomfortable with was my boobs. I was a 34B so I did have a bit of boob but I felt not in proportion. I also had one boob that was slightly smaller than the other (this is very common) & I wanted them both to to be even size.'

'From start to finish my Experience with @elitecosmeticsurgery was amazing. The villa I stayed in was beautiful - there was a nurse who spoke fluent English that lived in the villa so I had someone looking after me every day after my procedure & any questions I could ask her.'

'There is a chef who makes you breakfast lunch & dinner so I was never hungry. @dr.aliuckan made me feel so safe and comfortable and answered any questions I had prior to my surgery. Once the op was done he came and saw me in my hospital room and updated me on how my surgery went.'

'I also met him 3 days after my surgery to have the bandages changed & got to see the results for the first time. I am so so happy 4 weeks later with the results. I am now a 34D and litterally could not thank Gina @elitecosmeticsurgery & @dr.aliuckan enough!'

'They are settling more and more every day and I can’t recommend them more. I am now super happy and confident In my body and that truly is all that matters! THANKYOU. Please feel free to DM me any questions and I will help advise as much as I can.'

 

Amber's followers were quick to support the star, with one writing, 'U look amazing and happy' whilst another simply added, 'Forever beautiful'.

