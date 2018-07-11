The Reason For Caroline Flack & Andrew Brady’s Split Has Been Revealed As She Brands Him ‘Fame Hungry’

She’s spoken out about their break up.

The past few months have certainly been a whirlwind for Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady – the couple went from meeting, to engaged, to broken up within six months and the Love Island presenter has spoken out about the reasons for their split.

Caroline Flack Makes Feelings Towards Andrew Brady Split Clear On Instagram

According to the tabloids, the reason Caz called it a day with Andrew was that she suspected he could be cheating on her, adding, “I really tried to help him and support him, but I feel he just used me. He's fame hungry.”

A friend also claimed that Andrew was living off Caroline, explaining, “Caroline is heartbroken. She believed Andrew was The One, but now she believes he was using her.

“It's a horrible situation, especially when she's in the middle of hosting Love Island. Andrew began to treat Caroline very badly and became totally toxic to be around.”

After Andrew confirmed their split on his Instagram story earlier this week, Caroline released a statement reading, “I'm sad to announce that Andrew and I have decided to part ways. Unfortunately it was not to be. I wish him all the best. At least there's a Villa waiting for me. It's back to the ol' grafting.”

