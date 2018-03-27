10 Of The Best Lip Sync Battle Moments That You Have To Re-Watch Right Now

27 March 2018, 12:16

Lip Sync Battle Canvas

From Justin Bieber dressing up as Ozzy Osbourne, to an excellent Taylor Swift parody - here are all the Lip Sync Battles you NEED to see again!

Some of the world's biggest celebrities donning wigs and costumes and taking on the persona of other celebrities is one of our favourite things... so it's just as well that Lip Sync Battle UK is returning to our screens! 

To celebrate Lip Sync Battle UK returning to Channel 5 this Friday (6th January) at 10pm, we've rounded up the best ones you NEED to see right now! 

 

Justin Bieber as Ozzy Osbourne 

Who knew JB had this hilarious rendition of 'Crazy Train' in him? And is it weird we still totally fancy him with that wig and nail polish?! 

 

Alesha Dixon as Taylor Swift 

In the UK version of the show, Alesha took on Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' - and we're pretty sure it's one of our fave T-Swiz take-offs, ever! 

 

Jenna Dewan as Channing Tatum in Magic Mike 

Jenna showed her other half that he wasn't the only one to have some SERIOUS stripper-style moves... as she took on his iconic character as they went head to head. 

 

Channing Tatum as Beyonce

Donning a crop top and a VERY fetching wig, Channing did his best Beyonce booty shake... and we were seriously impressed when he was joined by ACTUAL Beyonce! 

 

Charli XCX perfecting the 'Shape Of You' as Ed Sheeran.

1. Charli XCX is a complete bae. 2. Ed Sheeran is THE man. 3. Add them together and you get this moment of brilliance.

 

Comedian Katherine Ryan taking on Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' 

Recreating the iconic dance video for Justin's 'Sorry'. Katherine had ALL the moves down pat. 

 

Gigi Hadid doing 'Backstreet's Back' 

Donning a tight leather catsuit, Gigi looked every inch the pop princess as she took on this classic '90s hit... and was joined on stage by the band themselves. 

 

Anne Hathaway as Miley Cyrus 

'Wrecking Ball' and everything, Anne did a VERY convincing impression of Miley! 

 

Eva Longoria as Nicki Minaj 

Complete with the little pink weights and a padded out booty - we reckon Eva makes a VERY good Nicki! 

 

David Walliams as Adele 

Donning Adele's furry coat and her flip phone, David took on 'Hello' - extra points for the leaves and the fan! 

 

Pop Alter-Egos! 9 Times The Stars Dressed As OTHER Celebrities

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  2. 2
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  3. 3
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala & Paloma Faith
    itunes
  5. 5
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) artwork
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  6. 6
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Marshmello & Anne-Marie
    itunes
  7. 7
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  8. 8
    The Middle artwork
    The Middle
    Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
    itunes
  9. 9
    In My Blood
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  10. 10
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown)
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  11. 11
    Sanctify artwork
    Sanctify
    Years & Years
    itunes
  12. 12
    Done For Me (feat. Kehlani)
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  13. 13
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  14. 14
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  15. 15
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  16. 16
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  17. 17
    Psycho artwork
    Psycho
    Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
    itunes
  18. 18
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  19. 19
    Yes artwork
    Yes
    Louisa Johnson feat. 2 Chainz
    itunes
  20. 20
    Pray For Me artwork
    Pray For Me
    The Weeknd Feat. Kendrick Lamar
    itunes
  21. 21
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Mabel feat. Not3s
    itunes
  22. 22
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  23. 23
    Breathe artwork
    Breathe
    Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  24. 24
    Mine artwork
    Mine
    Bazzi
    itunes
  25. 25
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  26. 26
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  27. 27
    Jumanji artwork
    Jumanji
    B Young
    itunes
  28. 28
    All the Stars artwork
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  29. 29
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  30. 30
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  31. 31
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  32. 32
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) artwork
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  33. 33
    No Excuses artwork
    No Excuses
    Meghan Trainor
    itunes
  34. 34
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  35. 35
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  36. 36
    Supermarket Flowers artwork
    Supermarket Flowers
    Ed Sheeran
  37. 37
    Lost in Japan
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  38. 38
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    P!nk
    itunes
  39. 39
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1 artwork
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1
    Stormzy
    itunes
  40. 40
    I Know You (feat. Bastille) artwork
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site