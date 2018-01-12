From Niall Horan To Justin Bieber - 19 Times Celeb Interviews Got SERIOUSLY Awkward

When you're a massive celeb doing hundreds of interviews a year, the odd one is bound to go wrong... so, SO wrong.

Celebrities normally manage to get through their endless interviews and press junkets in a pretty disaster-free manner... but sometimes they don't go exactly to plan.

From totally misunderstanding their questions to being offended by the interviewers, we've picked out our favourite awkward celebrity interview moments. Enjoy!

When Hugh Grant called Mark Wright "riff raff" despite him putting on a posh accent for the interview

Since Mark Wright moved to Los Angeles to work as a showbiz reporter, he's been putting on a posher accent than normal so they can understand him - but despite this (and bizarrely claiming he's from London rather than Essex) Hugh grant still joked that he was "riff raff" and that he was lucky he was even talking to him. LOL.

When Jonah Hill took no rubbish from an interview after they questioned his weight

Jonah Hill has always been the loveable lad from 99% of our favourite comedy movies, including 'Superbad' and '21 Jump Street'. That's all he needs to be referred to as - as a good comedian. Although, when the interviewer asked "But are you still considered 'the fat guy'?" after discussing Jonah's dramatic weight loss, he had no time for it, saying "Do you have any other questions, that are smart?". YOU GO, JONAH.

When Vin Diesel started coming on to an interviewer mid-way through a junket

Vin was in Brazil to promote xXx: Return of Xander Cage when he sat down with a Brazilian interviewer - while the chat started off pretty normal, towards the end he called her "so f**king sexy" and got out of his chair towards her, before she hastily ended the interview early. You can check out the cringeworthy moment from 11.21 onwards.

When Kourtney Kardashian totally blanked an interviewer when they asked about her sister Kim's armed robbery

Well, that's one way to get out of answering the question, we guess! Kourtney stared off into space and refused to acknowledge the question, which was later attributed to a technical fault, but hella awk all the same, dontcha think?

When a fan spoke to Niall Horan during a radio interview... and told him that Canada doesn't care about him...