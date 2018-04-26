Avicii’s Family Confirm He 'Could Not Go On Any Longer'

26 April 2018, 16:55

Avicii Cause Of Death Asset

The family of Swedish DJ Avicii have confirmed he committed suicide in a heartbreaking statement.

The 28-year-old, real name Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman on Friday 20 April.

His family described his as a 'fragile artistic soul' and said he will 'forever be loved and sadly missed'. 

Avicii's Former Manager Wishes 'He Could Have Saved Him Earlier' In Heartfelt Tribute

The full statement reads: “Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. 

"When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music. 

"He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer.

“He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. 

“Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. 

“We love you, Your family.”

 

Woke up before the sun to see the sun wake up

A post shared by Avicii (@avicii) onNov 19, 2017 at 8:39am PST

Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. 

