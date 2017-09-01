Zendaya Dished Out The Perfect Advice After Revealing She’s Been Cheated On

First things first...WHO WOULD CHEAT ON ZENDAYA?!

It is well known that Zendaya has a very loyal fanbase and there is a legit reason as to why her followers hang on her every word...she's just like everyone else!

Yeah, she's a gorgeous A-list actress but she genuinely reaches out to her fans and relates to them on a human level. Seriously, think about it, what other Hollywood starlets do you see giving one-to-one pieces of advice to their fans? We'll wait.

So when a fan asked her this question via her app, "I highly doubt this because you're absolutely perfect but men are dogs so imma ask anyway - Have you ever been cheated on? Do you have wise words to go by that helps you make decisions in your relationships?"

She had the perfect answer:

The star responded, "Yes - I would say, follow your gut. If you feel it it’s probably happening. If you feel like you can’t trust somebody, or you feel whatever, then you shouldn’t be in a relationship with them".

She continued, "That’s why I’m so anti being in a committed relationship when you’re young and people are learning and growing. "Because when people are young, they make bad decisions sometimes because they don’t know any better. It doesn’t mean they don’t know the difference between right and wrong - it just means that they’re still in the experimental phase in their life where they haven’t made the right decisions yet.

