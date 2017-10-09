X Factor Stars "Terrified" After Gunshots Were Heard Moments Before Cheryl Arrived For Judges Houses

Thankfully everyone is ok!

After the news was revealed that Cheryl was returning to X Factor to support Simon Cowell at 'Judges' Houses' this year, we were all pretty excited!

But when the former judge turned up to Simon's pad in France to film her part for the audition process, things all became a bit scary as gunshots were heard nearby.

Spekaing about the incident, one show insider speaking to The Sun revealed, "Everyone was terrified. Several gunshots were heard in quick succession. There was already tight security because of the current climate."

3 Words... Cheryl is BACK! Promise This will be amazing #XFactor A post shared by The X Factor (@thexfactor) onOct 7, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

The gunshots turned out to be a farmer in a nearby field shooting rabbits, but it sounds like there was a lot of panic in the air and the protocol to make sure everyone was safe was full enforced.

The insider continued, "It turned out the shots had come from a farmer who was shooting rabbits in a field rather than anything more sinister."

Nicole Scherzinger is reportedly set to be joined at her house by Grime star Stormzy, so we can't wait to see exactly how the rest of the audition process goes down!

