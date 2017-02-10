Fans Think That Gigi Hadid Has Been Photoshopped On The Cover Of Vogue To Make Ashley Graham Look Slimmer

10 February 2017, 16:29

Ashley Graham and Gigi Hadid

This comes after fans asked for more diversity on the covers.

Fans have been calling upon fashion giant Vogue for MONTHS to try and make it more diverse - to include models across the spectre and to make it more inclusive for everyone.  

So, what did they go and do?

Put the ultimate #ModelSquad on the front cover - complete with reality star, Kendall Jenner and her BFF Gigi Hadid, as well as Ashley Graham.

Don’t get us wrong, they look INCREDIBLE but it’s not exactly groundbreaking is it, hey? 

Some fans praised the magazine for using a plus-sized model on it’s cover, however others were not so impressed. Because, according to them, one “plus-size” model doesn’t make up for the fact that others are six feet tall and incredibly slim. 

The idea behind the issue was to include ladies from different ethnic backgrounds, but sadly for Vogue, the focus seems to have been more on the apparent Photoshopping surrounding Ashley Graham. EEK. 

Some Twitter users also had an issue with the way that Ashley Graham was posed - you’ll notice that she is the only one with her hand on her leg, supposedly placed to cover up her torso and make her leg slimmer. Other users also thought there was something weird going on with the placement of Gigi Hadid’s arm and hand - because it does look particularly long… meaning that people seem to think that it was a tactic to cover up Ashley’s stomach.

Since then, Ashley has gone on to defend the magazine stating that she “chose to pose like that”. 

We think they all look amazing.

