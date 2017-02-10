Fans Think That Gigi Hadid Has Been Photoshopped On The Cover Of Vogue To Make Ashley Graham Look Slimmer

This comes after fans asked for more diversity on the covers.

Fans have been calling upon fashion giant Vogue for MONTHS to try and make it more diverse - to include models across the spectre and to make it more inclusive for everyone.

So, what did they go and do?

With our March issue, Vogue celebrates modern American women. Click the link in our bio to read the full cover story. Photographed by @inezandvinoodh, styled by @tonnegood. #Vogue125 A photo posted by Vogue (@voguemagazine) onFeb 8, 2017 at 8:47am PST

Put the ultimate #ModelSquad on the front cover - complete with reality star, Kendall Jenner and her BFF Gigi Hadid, as well as Ashley Graham.

Don’t get us wrong, they look INCREDIBLE but it’s not exactly groundbreaking is it, hey?

Some fans praised the magazine for using a plus-sized model on it’s cover, however others were not so impressed. Because, according to them, one “plus-size” model doesn’t make up for the fact that others are six feet tall and incredibly slim.

Vogue is "democratizing fashion" by not including a single woman darker than a paper bag in an "inclusive" spread. pic.twitter.com/ein18za44p — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) February 8, 2017

This Vogue cover..Am I the only one who thinks it's hilarious how they've used basically the same woman just slightly less white — Charlotte (@charlottewalshe) February 8, 2017

@voguemagazine While they may be different ethnicities, they all have the same facial features & structure so is that even real diversity? — CarrieH. (@CarrieCnh12) February 8, 2017

The public to vogue: we need diversity!!

Vogue: *gets kendall and gigi again* pic.twitter.com/sGQdpWwqz8 — |’sa-nə-tê| (@angelmuxoz) February 8, 2017

Do you think Vogue know that having one 'plus size' model on their books, when the rest are 6ft + and size 4, doesn't make them diverse? — ethan (@bethanamyc) February 8, 2017

The idea behind the issue was to include ladies from different ethnic backgrounds, but sadly for Vogue, the focus seems to have been more on the apparent Photoshopping surrounding Ashley Graham. EEK.

Some Twitter users also had an issue with the way that Ashley Graham was posed - you’ll notice that she is the only one with her hand on her leg, supposedly placed to cover up her torso and make her leg slimmer. Other users also thought there was something weird going on with the placement of Gigi Hadid’s arm and hand - because it does look particularly long… meaning that people seem to think that it was a tactic to cover up Ashley’s stomach.

Wow, they really made her put her arm down. God forbid we see an actual leg-sized leg on the cover of Vogue. https://t.co/g1KT8vNDB8 — She Persisted (@divaTy) February 8, 2017

so they have ashley graham on the vogue cover but they're hiding her body to make her appear skinnier smh — pernille (@journalfenty) February 9, 2017

Great concept of the vogue cover hmm...is it me or is Gigi's arm is way too long, fingers looks out of place:/ pic.twitter.com/Aqwr21rxkh — Sangita Patel (@sangita_patel) February 9, 2017

Woah woah... This #VogueCover ... photoshop gone wrong (Gigi's hand), trying to make Ashely look thinner (only one with hand down) & more pic.twitter.com/BsgDjrPlA8 — Madison Brodsky (@BrodskyMadison) February 8, 2017

Since then, Ashley has gone on to defend the magazine stating that she “chose to pose like that”.

We think they all look amazing.

You May Also Like...