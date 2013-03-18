The Sexiest Female Music Videos Ever

Now Playing
Human (Rudimental Remix) Rag N Bone Man Download 'Human (Rudimental Remix)' on iTunes
18 March 2013, 09:00
From Girls Aloud to Britney Spears, relive some of the sexiest ever female music videos.
As the cold weather continues to cause upset among the nation, Capital is taking things into our own hands and hotting things up with a look at the sexiest ever music videos from female stars.
There's classics from the likes of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera as well as more recent efforts from Cheryl Cole and Nicki Minaj.
Take a look through some of the hottest on screen moments and let us know what you think of them.
[[ This video has been removed ]]
[[ This video has been removed ]]
[[ This video has been removed ]]
[[ This video has been removed ]]
[[ This video has been removed ]]