Girls Aloud: Ten Of Their Greatest Music Videos

22 March 2013, 10:49
Following the news that the band are to split up - Capital takes a look at some of their best ever music videos.
As Nadine, Cheryl, Kimberley, Sarah and Nicole announce they are to split up following ten years together - Capital is taking a look back at some of their best ever music videos.
From the debut single 'Sound Of The Underground' to the recent smash hit 'Something New' - they're all in there, and will turn those tears of sadness into ones of joy as you remember the best on screen moments from the girls.
Check out ten of the very best Girls Aloud music videos below and enjoy a trip down memory lane.
