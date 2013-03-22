Girls Aloud: Ten Of Their Greatest Music Videos

Following the news that the band are to split up - Capital takes a look at some of their best ever music videos.

As Nadine, Cheryl, Kimberley, Sarah and Nicole announce they are to split up following ten years together - Capital is taking a look back at some of their best ever music videos.

From the debut single 'Sound Of The Underground' to the recent smash hit 'Something New' - they're all in there, and will turn those tears of sadness into ones of joy as you remember the best on screen moments from the girls.

Check out ten of the very best Girls Aloud music videos below and enjoy a trip down memory lane.

Girls Aloud - 'Long Hot Summer'

[[ This video has been removed ]]



Girls Aloud - 'The Show'

[[ This video has been removed ]]



Girls Aloud - 'Sound Of The Underground'

[[ This video has been removed ]]



Girls Aloud - 'Wake Me Up'

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Girls Aloud - 'Love Machine'

[[ This video has been removed ]]



Girls Aloud - 'Sexy! No No No'

[[ This video has been removed ]]



Girls Aloud - 'Can't Speak French'

[[ This video has been removed ]]



Girls Aloud - 'Jump'

[[ This video has been removed ]]



Girls Aloud - 'The Promise'

[[ This video has been removed ]]



Girls Aloud - 'Call The Shots'

[[ This video has been removed ]]