The Best Music Videos Of The Year So Far

From Rihanna to Taylor Swift, relive some of the best videos from 2013 so far.

We might only be three months in 2013, but there's already been some incredible music videos this year.

Capital asked our friends on Facebook to help us select some of the best videos of the year so far - and you can now see the results below.

The list features Rihanna's amazing video for 'Stay', which was shot in one take in a bath tub, and 'White Noise' by the hotly tipped UK garage act Disclosure.

Watch the music videos below and let us know what you think of them.

Disclosure - 'White Noise'

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Justin Timberlake feat. Jay-Z - 'Suit & Tie'

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Rihanna - 'Stay'

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Nicole Scherzinger - 'Boomerang'

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Baauer - 'Harlem Shake'

Olly Murs - 'Army Of Two'

[[ This video has been removed ]]

One Direction - 'One Way Or Another'

[[ This video has been removed ]]

The Saturdays - 'What About Us'

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Taylor Swift - '22'

Bastille - 'Pompeii'

[[ This video has been removed ]]