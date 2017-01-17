Teen Wolf’s Cody Christian Had His Nudes Leaked & Fans Think Tyler Posey Leaked His To Support Him

17 January 2017, 13:15

Cody Christian and Tyler Posey

This is why #WeRespectYouCody and #WeRespectYouTyler have been trending.

It hasn’t been a good week for the cast of Teen Wolf. 

First Cody Christian’s nude photos were leaked and now the main man himself, Tyler Posey has fallen victim to a hack. 

> 16 Pics That Prove Teen Wolf’s Dylan O’Brien & Tyler Posey Have The GREATEST Bromance

 

It all started over the weekend when fans of the cult TV show learned of Cody Christian’s leak. According to Twitter, a few Snapchat clips have been leaked and they are rumoured to be most definitely NSFW. 

A source has commented that Cody is “absolutely mortified, embarrassed and FURIOUS over the video leak”. 

Understandable. 

This comes weeks after his on-screen sister in Pretty Little Liars, Lucy Hale, also fell under the same fate. 

 

Since everyone's getting all sentimental.. I have a couple things I wanna say too.. Pretty Little Liars will always have a special place in my heart. I've grown exponentially over the years and couldn't be more grateful to have had this experience. Love you to death @lucyhale You have no idea how much of an inspiration and role model you've been for me over the years.. and that's most likely because very rarely I've taken the time to express this. I feel blessed to have shared the screen with you. To call you a friend. And to truly feel like I've got an older sister out there. I think we've created some pretty awesome moments over the years. Substance within these two characters, siblings, that I'll carry with me for the rest of my life.

A photo posted by Cody Christian (@codychristian) onOct 26, 2016 at 4:42pm PDT

However, Tyler Posey was the next victim of an embarrassing leak with similar photos landing on social media.

Fans have rallied around the stars in support of them and managed to get ‘#WeRespectYouCody’ trending. The fandom are encouraging one another not to look at the photos out of respect for the actors privacy. 

Although, one fan suggested that Tyler Posey may have leaked his own nudes in support of his BFF Cody - which, if this is true, is totally #FriendshipGoals. 

Even Tyler Posey’s ex girlfriend, Bella Thorne has tweeted in the midst of all this drama… although we’re not certain that it’s in reference to this or not. 

