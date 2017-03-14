People Are Claiming This Instagram Pic Proves MIC's Tiffany Watson Has Had A Boob Job

We're not convinced one bit though tbh...

It seems like we can't go five minutes without a female celeb posting up a semi revealing picture on Instagram and then receiving hundreds of comments from people accusing her of having a boob job or lip fillers or some other cosmetic surgery.

The latest victim of such accusations is Made In Chelsea's Tiffany Watson, but we're just not buying it people.

Tiff took to Insta to share a pick of her posing in her underwear on a balcony and captioned it 'This weather makes me excited for Summer' (warning: it is a little bit nippy)...

A post shared by Tiffany Watson (@tiffanyc_watson) onMar 13, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

But whilst many people were sharing positive comments about how great Tiff looked, there were of course those who couldn't help but accuse her of having a boob job.

Instagram user shanisehodgkiss comented, 'I had that set a while ago, not sure on the colour, not sure if its caus im pale, but she's got to of had a boob job, one minute shes flat chested then the next there massive out of know where.'

Another user kristina_lauraa added, '@sophcxo im sorry but has she had her boobs done???', whilst laurasummerfield90 simply wrote 'Boob job definitely!!!'.

A post shared by Tiffany Watson (@tiffanyc_watson) onMar 6, 2017 at 10:59am PST

Sadly though, we're just not convinced.



Loads of female celebs are accused of having surgery or of photoshopping their pics on an almost daily basis and given the huge difference that angles can make to a photo, we just don't think this is Tiff's way of revealing she's had breast enlargement surgery. Soz.



Either way, we think she looks amazing and are super excited that the new season of MIC is only just around the corner!

You may also like...