'Stranger Things' Star Charlie Heaton's Secret Love Child Is Revealed As He's Banned From The U.S

31 October 2017, 16:17

Jonathan Cheaton

The British actor has been sent back to the UK...

The excitement around the launch of 'Stranger Things' season 2 has been as huge as you'd imagine, but for Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers, it's been a bit of a difficult time recently.

Firstly he was stopped at the airport in Los Angeles after an illegal substance was found amongst his personal belongings and then he was sent back to the UK.

Now it's been revealed that the actor has a secret love child with his ex girlfriend, who he split with 3 years ago.

 

A post shared by Charlie Heaton (@charlie.r.heaton) onJul 22, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Charlie's three year old son lives with his ex Akiko Matsuura, who is part of the band The Big Pink. Due to filming commitments in America, where Jonathan films 'Stranger Things', he has rarely been able to spend time with his young son.

A source told The Sun, “Charlie became a dad when he was just 20. He met Akiko when he was just a teen and fell head over heels in love. They’re no longer together but they have an amicable relationship for the boy’s sake."

“Right now Charlie’s career is his priority but he hopes to see more of his son once filming commitments calm down.”

 

Don't forget you patriotism folks #nationalicecreamday

A post shared by Charlie Heaton (@charlie.r.heaton) onJul 16, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

The news will come as a surprise to Charlie's one million followers on Instagram and many people took to Twitter to share their reaction to the news...

 Charlie wasn't able to attend the 'Stranger Things' season 2 premiere after being sent back to the UK after small traces of an illegal drug were found amongst his possessions.

At the time, the U.S Customs and Border Patrol told Us Weekly, “CBP officers treat all international travelers with integrity, respect and professionalism while keeping the highest standards of security.”

Whilst you're here, see if you can beat Lucas and Will in our super hard 'Stranger Things' quiz...

