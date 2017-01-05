Everyone's Kicking Off After Stacy Francis' Gay Boy "Joke" On CBB

5 January 2017, 11:19

Stacy Francis Celebrity Big Brother 2017

Not cool, Stacy... Not cool.

We're barely a day in to the latest series of Celebrity Big Brother and we've already been hit with out first controversy!

Unsurprisingly, it came from the self-proclaimed diva Stacy Francis.

Stacy Francis' Comments On CBB Spark Controversy

00:33

Last night, we watched the former X Factor USA contestant question why Ray J (you know, from that movie with Kim Kardashian) would want to share a bed with openly gay American TV personality Austin Armacost.

Austin Armacost on Celebrity Big Brother 2017Ray J on Celebrity Big Brother 2017(Pics: Getty)

"So, Ray didn’t wanna sleep with Brandon? But he would sleep with a gay boy?" she asked Brits Coleen Nolan and James Jordan - who instantly pulled her up on the ridiculous comments.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter kicked off within minutes of the clip being shown on Channel 5 on Wednesday night...

During the opening live show, Stacy was chosen to be "edited out" by the show's All Star producers - maybe she should try and edit out those sort of thoughts from her head, yeah?

