Lemony Snicket’s Series Of Unfortunate Events Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

Now Playing
Shout Out To My Ex Little Mix Download 'Shout Out To My Ex' on iTunes
18 January 2017, 08:00
We're not sure that we can prepare for anymore misery.
With the launch of the first season of Lemony Snicket’s Series of Unfortunate Events on 13th January 2017, it may seem hasty that writers have already started to work on season 2.
That said, we legit couldn’t be anymore excited.
Here’s what we know so far.
Considering season 2 is still being written, we might be working a while. That said, the writer of the show Daniel Handler commented that “given how quickly young actors age and change, we’re trying to film everything as quickly as possible”… so we can only hope that they don’t keep us waiting too long!
Seeing as the story is based on the Baudelaire children, we would imagine that the three kids will return for season two. Although, perhaps we will see someone else play Sunny seeing as the trio will be growing up.
Daniel Handler went on to comment that “the second season is laid out to be 10 episodes for the next five books, so it ends on The Carnivorous Carnival”, meaning that the second season should show the children during their time at boarding school.
Nothing yet - they haven’t even finished writing it yet!
WATCH: 7 Spoilers For The Final 'Pretty Little Liars' Season
01:20