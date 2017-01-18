Lemony Snicket’s Series Of Unfortunate Events Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

18 January 2017, 08:00

A Series Of Unfortunate Events

We're not sure that we can prepare for anymore misery.

With the launch of the first season of Lemony Snicket’s Series of Unfortunate Events on 13th January 2017, it may seem hasty that writers have already started to work on season 2. 

That said, we legit couldn’t be anymore excited.

> We Guarantee That You Won't Recognise The Kids From The Original Lemony Snicket's Series Of Unfortunate Events Film

Here’s what we know so far.

The Release Date.

Considering season 2 is still being written, we might be working a while. That said, the writer of the show Daniel Handler commented that “given how quickly young actors age and change, we’re trying to film everything as quickly as possible”… so we can only hope that they don’t keep us waiting too long! 

The Cast. 

Seeing as the story is based on the Baudelaire children, we would imagine that the three kids will return for season two. Although, perhaps we will see someone else play Sunny seeing as the trio will be growing up. 

Spoilers. 

Daniel Handler went on to comment that “the second season is laid out to be 10 episodes for the next five books, so it ends on The Carnivorous Carnival”, meaning that the second season should show the children during their time at boarding school. 

The Trailer.

Nothing yet - they haven’t even finished writing it yet! 

