8 MUST-SEE Scary Viral Videos That Will DEFINITELY Get You In The Mood For Halloween

24 October 2016, 11:46
Câmera Escondida Annabelle - Inédita (05/10/14) - Annabelle Prank
10:43
Wanna scare yourself silly ahead of Capital's Monster Mash Up with Vodafone?! We've picked the internet's most watched scary videos, guaranteed to get you in the mood for Halloween!
From parents eating all the Halloween chocolate to devil babies on the streets of New York, we've got you covered for some Halloween frights and LOLs ahead of the main event.
If you're heading to one of Capital's Monster Mash Up events with Vodafone, what better way to get you in the mood for some spooky surprises than by scaring yourself silly with these amazing viral videos.