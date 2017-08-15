Ryan Reynolds Makes A Touching Tribute To The Stunt Driver Who Died On Set Of 'Deadpool 2'

"Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool."

Whilst filming the sequel to the Marvel hit, 'Deadpool 2', a stunt person unfortunately passed away after her motorcycle crashed through the glass of a ground-floor studio.

Ryan Reynolds, the lead in the superhero movie, has since responded to the event, with a touching post on social media.

Pic: PA Images

The 40-year-old star wrote "Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming 'Deadpool',

"We're heartbroken, shocked and devastated... but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them - along with each and every person she touched in this world" continued Ryan.

The stand-in actor was taken to hospital following the incident, but medics were unable to revive her.

Our thoughts are with the actor's family and friends.